FAIRBANK — A Buchanan County Conservation Board naturalist and members of Older Wiser Livelier Souls (OWLS) invite others to a St. Patrick’s Day morning hike in the Roberts Wildlife Area, 1016 160th St., Fairbank. The guided hike will begin at 10 a.m. and last about an hour. Participants will travel over uneven terrain, however, there will be a mowed trail to walk on. Persons should dress for the weather.
Signs of spring may include sightings of robins, turkey vultures and kingfishers. The program is designed for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County. Pre-register by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “public events.”