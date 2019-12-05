Guests were greeted to a festive atmosphere of Christmas decorations and cranberry punch when Chapter CL, P.E.O. met Monday, Dec. 2, at First Baptist Church.
Food items were collected and will be donated to the Community Cupboard. After a short social time, Beth Kerr lead the table prayer. A delicious meal was served by Group 3 to 22 members in attendance.
Following the meal, President Diane King shared a reading, “There’ll Always be Christmas.” Holiday cards were signed for members that were not able to attend. The program consisted of a time for sisters to share a special ornament or Christmas decoration. Many stories and childhood memories were shared with their treasured items. The program closed with the sisters singing “Silent Night.”
The next meeting of Chapter CL will be on Monday, Jan. 6, at the home of Cindy Schrader, beginning at 1 p.m. “Cabin Fever Fun” will be the topic for the program, and Sue Johnson and Cindy Schrader will be the hostesses.