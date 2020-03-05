P.E.O. elects new officers

Chapter CL, P.E.O. met Monday, March 2, at Grace United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Gail Treat, vice president presided in the absence of President Diane King. Chaplain Beth Kerr read from the book of Romans, recording secretary Irene Stocks read the minutes and Janet Hofmeyer gave the treasurer’s report. Mary Fick read the corresponding secretary’s report.
The next meeting will be Monday, April 6, at 1 p.m. at Grace Church. Program will be music presented by the OCHS Vocal Music students, directed by Darci Fuelling. Hostesses will be Jean Baldwin and Irene Stocks.
Birthdays for the month of March were noted for Jane Saur, Linda Jensen, and Donna Doty. Mary Ann Gathman has moved to Arlington Place. Longtime Chapter CL member, Llea Hintz died at her residence in Georgia; her service will be Saturday, March 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home.
Gail Treat installed new officers:
President Diane King (not able to be present)
Recording Secretary Irene Stocks
Corresponding Secretary Karla Grennan (not able to be present)
Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer
Chaplain Beth Kerr
Co-Guards Jean Baldwin and Carol Piper
Convention Delegate Diane King
Elaine VandeVorde gave an update on the Program For Continuing Education (PCE), one of the P.E.O. International Projects. Its purpose is to give need-based grants to women whose education has been interrupted and need to complete their schooling to complete their degree; or certification to improve their marketable skills for employment to support themselves and/or their families. As of April 2019, $59.2 million has been awarded since 1973; the maximum grant being $3,000. Elaine is special to Chapter CL, because she was awarded a PCE grant herself 11 years ago and is a great asset to her chapter.
Linda Jensen highlighted the P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund (ELF). Recipients of these loans are women who have qualified for assistance in securing a higher education. The program began in 1908 and exemplifies the Iowa state chapter president’s theme: P.E.O. is Love Made Visible … women helping women reach for the stars.
Refreshments were served by hosts Janet Hofmeyer and Gail Treat.