P.E.O. Chapter CL met Monday afternoon, June 21 at the Maynard Community Library.
Irene Stocks introduced guest speaker, Kenna Meisgeier, granddaughter of P.E.O. sister Nancy Thomas. With a nomination by Chapter CL, Kenna has been awarded a $2,500 Star Scholarship.
She is a graduate of Starmont High School and will be attending Iowa State University in the fall. Kenna embraced all her Ag classes in high school, and has chosen Dairy Science as her field of study at ISU.
She declared “cows” as her passion in life and is currently employed at a dairy farm, engaging in all areas of the operation. The energetic, motivated and focused Meisgeier enjoys the outdoors. Her love for running also found her with much success on the cross country team at Starmont.
Diane King presided at the business meeting, Chaplain Linda Jensen gave the devotions, reading Ecclesiastics 3: 1-8. Irene Stocks, recording secretary, read the minutes of the two previous meetings, and Karla Grennan, corresponding secretary, read a thank you from Jean Baldwin. Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer reported there were 13 members in attendance and gave the monthly treasurer’s report.
It was announced the next meeting would be 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 12 in Fayette, beginning at the Freedom Rock. From there, Chapter CL will move to Shrubb’s Street Eatery for lunch, followed by a presentation from Sharon Orr about the Freedom Rock.
President Diane King gave the State P.E.O. Convention report. She updated the status of Iowa chapters. There are currently 367 chapters in Iowa, with 354 being represented at this year’s virtual state convention. King also reported that 255 P.E.O. chapters gave scholarships last year and that $383 million in funds have been given over the years. The theme for this year’s convention was “Radiate All Light Possible.”
Refreshments were provided following the business meeting by Diane King.