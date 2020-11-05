P.E.O. learns of NEICAC programs from Karli Schmelzer

Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL met Monday evening at the First Baptist Church. Before the business meeting, an interesting program was presented by Karli Schmelzer, Operations & Development Director for Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation.
The corporate office is in Decorah with at least one office in each of the seven counties served, Allamakee, Bremer, Clayton, Chickasaw, Fayette, Howard, and Winneshiek. The Northeast Iowa program began in 1965 and is locally controlled. The program depends on federal and Iowa funding, as well as grants and donations.
They believe that every family deserves a good quality of life with equal opportunities of success and care for their family. Their goal is for families to reach self-sufficiency.
Some of the many services provided are Head Start, low income home energy assistance, budget counseling, utility and rent assistance, Embrace Iowa, weatherization, emergency shelter assistance, pregnancy prevention, Rural Public Transit System, etc. There are also four COVID specific programs.
This year NEICAC has also provided four scholarships throughout the seven counties. A question and answer time followed. Karli said that the Corporation can be contacted at 563-382-8436 or through the website: www. neicac.org.
The business meeting was opened by President Diane King. She welcomed 11 members while observing social distancing and wearing masks. After the last month’s minutes were shared, Chaplain Beth Kerr gave the devotional reading from Psalms 48. November birthdays were noted. Members were reminded to pay their 2021 dues and donate to our special projects before the end of the year. If unable to attend a meeting, please send funds to treasurer Janet Hofmeyer.
The next meeting will be Monday, Dec. 7 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maynard beginning at 7 p.m. The informative program will include scholarship applicant, Kenna, followed by Christmas carols. Those wishing to carpool can gather at the Zion Lutheran Church parking lot at 6:30 p.m.