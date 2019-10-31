P.E.O. Chapter CL met Monday night, October 21 at Grace United Methodist Church. Chapter member, Irene Stocks, presented the program, “Singing and the History of Hymns.” She highlighted the authors/composers of 10 hymns.
Following the background of each hymn, Beth Kerr played the piano as everyone then sang that hymn. The hymns included “Holy,Holy,Holy,” “Dear Lord and Father of Mankind,” “Praise God From Whom All Blessings Flow,” “O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing,” “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross,” “Just As I Am,” “Blest Be the Tie that Binds,” “I Need Thee Every Hour” and “Abide With Me.”
For her final hymn, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” she played a recording for the group to listen to. The record had been made in 1971 when she was a member of the All State Choir. The choir was accompanied by the All State Orchestra and the All State Band. Irene told of how impressive it was for her to be a part of this concert.
Following her presentation the members discussed what made hymns special to them. Mary Jellings invited members to join the Christmas community choir she will be directing in Maynard.
Hostesses for the evening were Marybeth Jaggard and Cindy Schrader. A fall theme was carried out with pumpkin adorned plates and napkins and with pumpkins and gourds on the tables. Members were served the Gingersnap-Pumpkin Dessert that had been featured on the Daily Register Recipe page on Oct. 4.
President Diane King called the meeting to order at 8:30. Chaplain Beth Kerr read Psalm 21, A Prayer of Praise, followed by the P.E.O. prayer. The minutes of the last meeting were read by secretary Betty Blunt and approved. Treasurer protem, Carol Piper, took roll of the 11 members present.
Sue Johnson read the acceptance letter of a future member. Initiation was set for the next meeting on Nov. 4. Those who would be taking part in the initiation were reminded to wear black pants and white shirts. All members were reminded to wear their pins.
Linda Jensen told of the upcoming Church Women United meeting on Friday, Nov. 1 at Grace United Methodist Church. Members were reminded of a change in meeting place for the next meeting on Nov. 4, as it will be held at Beth Kerr’s home with Carol Piper as her co-hostess. Jenn Callahan will present a program on “Flower Creations.”