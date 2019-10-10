Chapter CL, P.E.O. met at Zion Lutheran Church Monday, Oct. 7, for a program “Mostly Mittens” given by local artist, Mary Ellen Brandt. Her business is called “Upscaling” — a reference to the mittens she makes from woolen and alpaca sweaters; also to the fact that some have a musical theme.
Over the years Mary Ellen has created lamps from musical instruments, sewn bears from fur coats, and now, for the past seven years, concentrates mostly on mittens.
She is always on the lookout for design, color, texture in sweaters and coats. Best suited to her purposes are those about 70% wool or alpaca, as they must be washable and not shrink, for best use as mittens. She often mixes and matches the woolens in whimsical ways. She will be showing and selling at the Fall Craft & Vendor Show in Independence Oct. 10, from 9 a.m.. until 3 p.m.. at the Falcon Civic Center.
Refreshments followed, courtesy of hosts Betty Blunt and Mary Ann Gathman.
Diane King presided at the business meeting. Chaplain Beth Kerr led devotions, minutes were read by recording secretary Betty Blunt, Janet Hofmeyer gave the treasurer’s report. Diane thanked Karla Grennan for taking over the corresponding secretary’s job.
Next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 21 — “Singing and the History of Hymns” by Irene Stocks, accompanied by Beth Kerr, at Grace United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Hosts will be Janet Hofmeyer and Marybeth Jaggard.