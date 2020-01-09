Chapter CL, P.E.O. met Monday, Jan. 6, in the home of Cindy Schrader. Diane King presided at the business meeting. Beth Kerr read from the book of Matthew.
Betty Blunt read minutes, Janet Hofmeyer the treasurer’s report, and Karla Grennan correspondence. Several one-time members of the chapter sent warm greetings from their present homes in other states. Ties bind!
Frankie King gave the membership report. Daisy petal notes were sent to home-bound member Jane Saur. Money given at Christmas time was divided among special projects.
A memorial service was led by Mary Fick and Shari Miller, in loving memory of two members who died this past year, Marilyn Dahl and Ruth Claxton. Several recalled fond memories of each.
Cindy Schrader led the group in a quiz game — all had to guess how one person would answer a crazy Christmas question. Prizes went to those who matched her answer; however, those prizes could be swiped by someone else who came after them later. Cabin fever was clearly the loser.
Next month’s meeting will be Monday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. in the home of Mary Fick. Co-hosts will be Linda Jensen and Frankie King. Program will be the President’s Letter and reports on projects of International and Iowa Chapters.