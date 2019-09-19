P.E.O. Chapter CL met Monday evening, Sept. 16 at Mona‘s Firepit Pub & Grill with husbands as our special guests. President Diane King welcomed the group. A toast was given to Royce and Frankie King in honor of their 75 wedding anniversary. Prayer was given by Chaplain Beth Kerr followed by a delicious dinner.
Sue Johnson introduced our guest speaker, Dr. Jenna Schares. When her military contract was completed, Jenna and her husband Nate desired to return to their Iowa roots. They became acquainted with Dr. Kevin Imoehl, visited Oelwein several times through different seasons, and fell in love with the town and its people.
More about Dr. Jenna Schares:
Dr. Jenna Schares is a general dentist in Oelwein. She was raised in Evansdale, until her family relocated to Springfield, Missouri just before Jenna began high school.
In 2008, she graduated from Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in Cell and Molecular Biology and was commissioned into the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant. She continued to dental school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where she earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree, graduated in 2013 and was promoted to the rank of Captain.
Jenna served as an active duty Air Force officer for five years following dental school. She received additional dental training and volunteered for international humanitarian efforts with the Army Medical Corps. She served at Offutt AFB (NE), McConnell AFB (KS), and overseas in Guatemala.
In July 2018, Jenna and her husband Nate, relocated to Oelwein and Jenna joined Dr. Kevin Imoehl’s dental practice. Nate is an electrical engineer and graduated from Iowa State University. He specializes in designing high-voltage substations and has worked for Burns & McDonnell, an international engineering firm based out of Kansas City, Missouri, for the past nine years.
Jenna is a board member for Oelwein Area United Way and a member of the Oelwein Lion’s Club. Jenna and Nate attend Grace United Methodist Church. In her spare time, Jenna enjoys spending time with Nate and their dachshund, Bentley, at their home in Oelwein.
The military provided a vast variety of experiences, training, and financial aid in Dr. Jenna Schares’ pursuit of excellence in her career choice of being a dentist.
Jenna Schares DDS PC office is located at 11 First Ave NE, Oelwein. She also sees patients at her Strawberry Point office on Tuesdays.
Special thanks was extended to P.E.O. Sisters for working on the event: Sue Johnson, Betty Blunt, Frankie King, Marybeth Jaggard, Janet Hofmeyer, Carol Piper and Jane Watson.
The next P.E.O. meeting will be Monday, Oct. 7 at Zion Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. Program will be “Mostly Mittens” by Mary Ellen Brandt, as she shares her creative skills. Hostesses are Betty Blunt and Mary Ann Gathman.