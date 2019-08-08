P.E.O. sister shares ‘Basic First Aid’ program with members

P.E.O. Chapter CL met at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the home of Mary Jellings.
Diane King presided at the business meeting. Elaine VandeVorde served as guard. Chaplain Beth Kerr read scripture about love from 1 John 3:11-18. Minutes of the July meeting were read by Betty Blunt.
Eighteen members answered roll call, and the monthly financial report was given by Janet Hofmeyer. Reports of committees were given, and business was discussed. Sue Johnson announced that the next meeting would be the BIL dinner on Monday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. It will be hosted by Group 2 at Mona’s Firepit Pub and Grill. Jenna Schares will be presenting the program, “Air Force and Dentistry.”
Following the business meeting, Mary Jellings invited members to take a garden walk around her beautiful yard. Refreshments were served by Karen Bouska and Christina Holland. Birthday greetings were sung to Betty Blunt.
P.E.O. sister Elaine VandeVorde presented the program “Basic First Aid.” Elaine is a certified EMT, working in the medical program since the early ‘80’s.
She currently volunteers with the Stanley Fire and EMS. Elaine began as a First Responder (EMR), requiring 50 hours of class. To receive her EMT certification, she completed 3 months of classes, plus a written and practical test.
Along with explaining her duties as an EMT, Elaine shared much informative and useful information regarding medical emergencies.