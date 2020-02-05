Mary Fick opened her home on Monday afternoon, Feb. 3, to her P.E.O. Sisters of Chapter CL. Assisted by Linda Jensen and Frankie King, a Valentine’ Day theme was carried out with refreshments of decorated heart cookies, candies, bars on a table appointed with valentine plates, napkins and a bouquet of red, white and pink carnations.
President Diane King called the meeting to order with Beth Kerr reading from the book of Ephesians. Betty Blunt read the minutes, Janet Hofmeyer gave the treasurer’s report and Karla Grennan read the correspondence.
Irene Stocks reported on the slate of officers for 2020-2021 and a discussion was held. Diane King read her President’s Letter highlighting the activities of her year as president to the 18 members present.
Next P.E.O. educational projects were reported on by Donna Doty, Mary Fick, Marybeth Jaggard, Beth Kerr, and Pat Bennett. Donna told how the International Peace Scholarship was started in Iowa in 1919 giving scholarships to Cottey College. Through education it was hoped that peace could be fostered. Mary talked about the Friendship Fund that originated in England. Marybeth told how Cottey College was founded in 1864 as an all girl 2 year college by Virginia Alice Cottey. Cottey College was willed to P.E.O. when she died. Today the college also has 4 year degrees and has a 10:1 teacher/student ratio with one semester spent abroad. It has received many high ratings such as for its value and student ratio.
The Star Scholarship was reported on by Beth who said that its purpose is to recognize high school senior girls that exhibit leadership and a minimum of a 3.0 G.P.A. with a $2,500 gift. Pat explained that the P.E.O. Scholar Awards only go to residents of Canada and the United States. Awards of $15,000 go to nominees who are enrolled as full time students and are pursuing a doctoral degree with a positive impact on society.
Diane King requested prayers for her son, Adam, who will be having surgery and Jean Baldwin requested prayers for her daughter-in-law, Sheila, who has been battling cancer.
Next month’s meeting will be the Installation of Officers at Grace United Methodist Church on March 2 at 7 p.m. Hostesses will be Janet Hofmeyer and Gail Treat.