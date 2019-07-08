Chapter CL P.E.O. met for its regular business meeting Monday, July 1. The meeting was held at the Maynard Public Library. President Diane King called the meeting to order at 7:10 p.m. There were 12 members present. Carol Piper, Chaplain pro tem, led the devotions, reading Ephesians 2:4-10.
Reports of committees were given and business discussed. Sue Johnson announced that she received word from the chairman of the Iowa P.E.O. Project Fund that the grant Chapter CL applied for has been approved. This is very exciting news as $5,000 has been awarded to an area woman to be used towards her medical and family expenses. She will receive $1000 per month for the next five months.
Following the meeting, Diane King gave a report about the Iowa State P.E.O. convention that she and Beth Kerr attended. The convention was held at the Marriott Hotel in Des Moines June 1-2. The theme was “ The Gift of P.E.O.”
Diane reported they heard several inspiring and emotional stories from women who have received scholarship money from some of the P.E.O. projects such as: The Continuing Education Project, The Educational Loan Fund, International Peace Scholarship, and the Star Scholarship.
There are 6,000 P.E.O. Chapters in the United States and Canada with 230,000 members. There are 16,000 members in Iowa. The P.E.O. mission is to help woman achieve their educational goals.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood will celebrate 150 years in September. The Sesquicentenial Celebration will be held in Des Moines, Sept. 12-14, during the Convention of International Chapter.
Chapter CL’s next meeting will be Monday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m. at the home of Mary Jellings. Christina Holland and Karen Bouska are the co-hostesses and the program is “Basic First Aid” presented by Elaine VandeVorde, EMT, and member of Chapter CL.
Refreshments were served by Karla Grennan and Elaine VandeVorde.