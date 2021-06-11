HAWKEYE — On Monday, June 7, 14 members of Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL enjoyed a very informative tour of the Country View Dairy near Hawkeye.
Guide, Bob Howard, shared many interesting facts about the Dairy. In May 2002, Dave and Carolee Rapson moved to Hawkeye to start a dairy farm and raise a family. For several years, Carolee had been making homemade yogurt for her family. When dairy farmers began facing extreme challenges, the family saw the need to pursue the art of making yogurt on a larger scale.
In 2011, a brand new, state-certified creamery was built on their farm. Today, three hundred healthy, well-loved Holsteins are milked three times a day. There are 15 employees who help run the machines- separators, holding tanks, pasteurizer; add cultures, flavorings, and package the product. The 1% low fat yogurt is all natural, non-homogenized, with no artificial ingredients, gluten-free, and sweetened with evaporated cane juice instead of sugar.
Mr. Howard noted that about one gallon of milk can be made into one gallon of yogurt. From 13,000-25,000 pounds of yogurt can be produced each week at Country View Dairy. Fifty percent of the dairy’s sales is for food service such as restaurants, colleges, and schools. They also service 100 retail stores in 7 states.
During the most severe part of the pandemic, they sent yogurt regularly to Chicago for the Farmers’ Family Food Box program. When so many food businesses were closed, Country View Dairy kept many people supplied with yogurt.
There are at least seven original yogurt flavors, six Greek yogurt flavors, as well as several flavors of frozen yogurt. Country View Dairy’s award-winning yogurt has been recognized at the Iowa State Fair as well as winning many national awards. They give many tours to large and small groups, and welcome daily walk-in visitors.