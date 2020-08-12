AMANA — The first “Paddle the Iowa” canoe and kayaking event in the Amana Colonies is set for Saturday, Aug. 22. This estimated four-hour paddle on the Iowa River features a scenic trip through the Amana Colonies for a view few people see.
The event begins just north of South Amana at the Iowa River Bridge on Highway 220 and ends just east of Highway 151 near the Iowa River Bridge north of Homestead. This event is self-guided and doesn’t have a specific start time, however, a starting time of 10 a.m. will allow participants to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on one of the many sandbars along the way.
From 9 – 11 a.m., the Amana Visitors Center will run a free shuttle between South Amana and Homestead so that you can drop your kayaks or canoes off in South Amana and then park your vehicle in Homestead at the end of the route to be ready for you when you finish the paddle.
This event is subject to weather and river conditions. If it is not safe to be on the river, we will post this event as cancelled on the calendar at www.amanacolonies.com and will make an announcement on The Amana Colonies Convention and Visitors Bureau Facebook page.
As always in 2020, everyone is encouraged to actively social distance.
For more information about Paddle the Iowa, visit www.amanacolonies.com or call 319-622-7010.