The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated modifications this year the the MercyOne Lovelights Project, but it also makes it all that more important.
“This year is especially meaningful to recognize and honor all of those we hold close to our hearts,” said Jill Groth, site administrator for the MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. “2020 has provided challenges, but also a time to reflect and remember the most important things. This holiday season may look a bit different than year’s past, but we celebrate with festivity what the lights symbolize, and the hope of the holiday season.”
The Lovelights Project, now in its 29th year, demonstrates the compassion and love in our community.
The Friends of MercyOne Lovelights Committee announced the modifications in September. There will still be a star banner in the hospital, and the names of those honored will be listed in the Oelwein Daily Register. Community members fill the Lovelights banner with white stars and red stars to remember those who were special to them, as well as those who support them in everyday life. New stars are added to the banner each year as more individual names become one of the lights of remembrance.
There will be an outdoor lighting ceremony with masks and social distancing requested, but there will be no indoor ceremony this year. A seven-foot-tall star with its 30-foot lighted streamers will illuminate the Eighth Avenue entrance at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, reminding us of those we hold in our hearts.
The lights remain on into the new year.
More details will be shared as the committee finalizes them.