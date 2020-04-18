Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Ellen Gaffney of rural Hazleton celebrated a birthday Thursday, April 16, like none she has celebrated in the past. Rather than gathering with friends for a meal or card games or both, the former longtime Buchanan County Supervisor was treated to a birthday parade passing by her home, complete with Hazleton Fire Department trucks with bells and sirens. Thirty-two cars joined in the parade, filled with card players, swim class members, politicians, neighbors, church people, and more.

