Friends in the Community
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Amen. I hope and pray that this column finds all of you well as we continue to move into cooler temperatures and look forward to some white stuff!
How many of you have seen a burning bush that starts to talk to you? How many of you have ever been at a party and had the hostess or host go to the kitchen to get a pitcher of water and have that water turn into wine? How many of you have ever been carrying a stick and have it turn into a snake?
Those are miracle stories from the Bible. Those are moments when God intervenes with something physical to help people see His presence and to know that He is right there with them in that moment. When God does those things, people seem to instantly believe that God is there!
Many times, we wish we could have miraculous moments. We want God to cause something magical to happen in our lives. We want to have the burning bush moments. We long to have water turned into wine in front of us, so we, too, can know God’s presence right here right now.
What would you think if I told you that God is doing miracles in and among us each and every day? What do I mean? Many of us have had hard times in our lives. We have woken up in the morning not feeling like ourselves. Certain parts of our bodies are not moving like they did when we were younger. Our minds are wandering or feeling down for no apparent reason. Then, suddenly, the phone rings. It is a friend’s voice that we needed to hear. It is someone who had no idea how our day was going just calling to check on us. That is God acting for us!
That is God performing a miracle for us.
It seems so simple, but God does not always act in complex ways. We know, from our study of Scripture, there are times when God acts in still, small voices. We know that when we need Him the most, God is there. It is not always easy to know this presence of God or to think that we are experiencing miracles in our lives. There are those moments in our lives when we feel like we are all alone. There are those times when we want God to act faster. We want a miracle, and we wanted it yesterday.
At those times, the Holy Spirit moves in our hearts and minds, through faith, to remind us that God is already acting for us. God is one, two, three, or more steps ahead of us clearing the way for us to live the life that God wants us to live. The Holy Spirit also reminds us that we are never alone. God is always on our side. That is the promise Jesus made to all of us in Matthew chapter 28 when He says, “I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”
God will act. God will do something. It may not be what we expect. It may not happen on our timeline. It will be what God knows is best, and it will happen when God knows it needs to happen.
When the time comes for us to have our big or little miracle from God, we are called to give thanks to Him for all the ways that He acts in our lives. When we give thanks, we are the people that God has created and called us to be.
God bless you!
The Rev. Josh Schunk serves as pastor at Zion Lutheran Church, 402 East Charles Oelwein. Contact the church at 319-283-1207 or zionoelwein@gmail.com.