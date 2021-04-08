Oelwein MacDowell Club met Tuesday April 6 for the monthly meeting and program.
Deacon Jim and Cheryl Patera presented the program "A Trip to the Holy Land." They gave an overview of their experiences from their trip last winter. Some of the sites highlighted were Jerusalem, the Jordan River, the Mount of Olives, the Garden of Gethsemane, the Church of St. Peter, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and other areas such as the pit where Jesus was held and Golgotha, the hill of the crucifixion.
The Holy Week areas were the main focus of the presentation. The Pateras explained that the church and its surroundings are revered by many religions. Fourteen stations of the cross, frescoes, mosaics and the anointing stone where Jesus's body was laid are part of the sacred area.
The Greek Orthodox Church has a continual presence to honor the holiness of the church there. It was a very informative and fact-filled presentation with members asking several questions during the program.
President Linda Murphy conducted the business meeting following the program. A special welcome was extended to new members Mary Fick and Tara Sperfslage. A thank you from Beth Kerr was read. A donation was approved for the camp being organized by Barb Schmitz to be held this summer for the students. Senior awards night is May 12 and the annual Easton award from the group will be presented at that time.
A slate of officers for the coming year was approved as follows: President - Linda Murphy, Vice president - Lynnette Rochford, Recording Secretary - Joane Amick, Treasurer - Janet Hofmeyer, Corresponding Secretary - Twyla Larsen, and Press Correspondent - Diane Hall. They will be installed at the May meeting.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, May 4, 6:30 p.m. at the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy. Co-hostesses are Deb Vogel, Carol Piper and Beth Kerr.