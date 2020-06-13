Pateras to celebrate golden wedding anniversary

OELWEIN — Deacon Jim and Cheryl Patera of Oelwein will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27.
The Pateras were married at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Omaha, Nebraska in 1970.
They have two sons, Mike and his wife Erin, grandchildren Abbey, Tate, Ellie and Reed of Springfield, Neb., and Brian and his wife Angie, grandchildren Alexis and Will of Omaha.
The Pateras will celebrate their anniversary in Omaha with their family and attend Sunday Mass in the church where they were married.