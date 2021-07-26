A Fayette County “Freedom Rock” visit became “Picture Virtual” due to road and sidewalk construction of Water Street at the city of Fayette for 13 members of Oelwein PEO Chapter CL on Monday, July 12. The members and one guest, the program speaker, Sharon Orr, met for a noon meal at Shrubb’s Street Eatery Restaurant on Main Street, Fayette. Following the wonderful meal Sharon Orr shared the “Freedom Rock Story” with various details about how “Freedom Rocks” all over Iowa become a reality for each county.
A committee comprised of Sharon and her husband John worked with the artist Ray “Bubba” Sorenson II to lay the groundwork to organize all the necessary items to reach the goal of a “Rock” in almost the center of Fayette County. Many stepped up to the plate with donations for the “Rock,” including the rock, its foundation base, moving and installing of it, sidewalk surrounding it and raising over $5,000 to have the actual painting done.
“Bubba” worked with the committee for the design which is specific to the county. Each rock is a monument to Veterans and tells stories unique to its area. All “Freedom Rocks” include a draped USA Flag over a portion of the rock, which melts into the design of each natural rock. Most rocks are up to 5’ X 6’ and weigh approximately 7 ton or more. Fayette County’s rock was installed and ready to paint September of 2020. The list of volunteers and donations to achieve this massive undertaking was amazingly done by the Fayette Community, and individual persons, organizations and businesses throughout our amazing and beautiful Fayette County.
One of the unique things about Fayette County’s “Freedom Rock” is that there is a Peacock near the majestic Eagle due to the Peacock being the UIU mascot. Other images on the rock are Civil War veterans Henry Grannis and Dr. Charles “CC” Parker. Grannis was a flag bearer from Company C who survived the war. The flags were made by ladies of the Fayette area. His second flag is on display at the Upper Iowa University Library. Dr. Parker was one of the early medical doctors in Fayette County, and served as a surgeon in the Civil War, such as the battle of Shiloh. Parker later taught natural sciences at UIU. Sharon shared that the building she works in, is the “Parker” building.
Another side of the rock displays Governor William Larrabee above Montauk Mansion and Speaker David Henderson with the Capital dome. Henderson was the first speaker west of the Mississippi River. “Bubba” has created an impressive monument to the Five-Armed Forces that all Fayette County residents and Iowa visitors should include as a must-see destination. (That is when the road work is completed.)
The Fayette County “Freedom Rock” Dedication will be Saturday, Sept. 11, during Fayette Watermelon Days. Sharon explained that there will be a kiosk with pictures and descriptions of each portion of the rock installed and dedicated at this time. Every PEO member looks forward to visiting the “Freedom Rock” which will be very accessible and well-lit for all to see when the road construction is completed in August.
Chapter PEO CL’s next meeting will be Monday, Aug. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the home of Mary Jellings. Hostess Group #1 will serve a hamburger barbeque meal with cost of $3 per member. The program will be “The Keeping Quilt” with Sisters bringing a quilt or family heirloom to be shared.