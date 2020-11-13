FAYETTE – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fayette County office will host a Pest Control Operators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 9-11:30 a.m.
The local attendance site is Fayette County Extension Office, 218 South Main Street in Fayette. Due to social distancing requirements preregistration is required. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The registration fee is $60 on or before Nov. 25 and $70 after Nov. 25. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Deb Kahler at the ISU Extension and Outreach Fayette County office at 563-425-3331.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 7A (General Household Pest), 7B (Termite), 8 (Public Health), and 10 (Research and Demonstration). The course will cover topics such as: safe handling and storage of pesticides, laws and regulations, personal protective equipment, and pests, pest management and pesticides, including nonchemical control methods.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through PSEP can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.