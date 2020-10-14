INDEPENDENCE — All youth through eighth grade are invited to participate in the Pet Costume Parade and Contest on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. in the show ring at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. The event is sponsored by Buchanan County 4H and will precede the Buchanan County Fair Board’s Trunk and Treat event.
Both events are free. Everyone is welcome and persons do not need to be in 4-H to participate.
Dress up your pet and join the parade. Costumes can be as simple or elaborate according to a pet’s comfort level. Contestants should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes early and be prepared to answer 3 or 4 questions from the judges. Prizes will be awarded.
For more information or to register call 319-334-7161 or go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan.