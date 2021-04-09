The Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach office is searching for a few great pie bakers for the 43rd Pie Baking Contest & Auction at the 2021 Buchanan County Fair.
Pie baking time slots are available each hour between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Call 319-334-7161 to reserve your spot. This year’s auction will be held July 8 at the Black Pavilion at 4:15 p.m. Pie judging will begin at 2:15 p.m.
Registration form available at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/page/projects .
“It’s a family tradition,” explained one grandma when she signed up to make a pie. “Each year I make a pie with whichever grandchildren are currently in 4-H. It has been going on for years and created some special memories.”
Pie baking teams arrive at the 4-H Building at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds at their designated hours. Pie tins, traditionally donated by Steve Brentner, and lard for making flaky crusts, donated by Fareway, are provided. All other supplies are brought in by the pie making teams. Pies are numbered to allow anonymity from the judges and baked by the contest supervisor.
Cooled pies are sampled by the judges beginning at 2:15 p.m. Awards are presented at the start of the auction. All pies are then auctioned to benefit the 4-H program. Generous donors have been known to pay more than $300 for a pie to benefit student 4-Hers and this worthwhile organization.
Previous Pie and Bucket of Flowers Auctions proceeds have helped to ensure that local 4-H and FFA members have access to exceptional youth programming throughout Buchanan County. Programs supported include:
• Signs, supplies and materials for the county fair;
• 4-H Awards Night and County Fair recognition materials;
• 4-H Record Book awards and supplies;
• 4-H County Fair Judges meals;
• 4-H Recruitment events (Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt, Pet Costume Contest; Spring in the Heartland Eggstravaganza, 4H YCC Kickball Tourney;)
• 4-H STEM Day Camp programs;
• Support for regional 4-H Junior and Intermediate Day Camps at EWALU. Sign up today at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan
If you have any questions, please contact Brenda at the Extension Office at 319-334-7161 or email bgfuller@iastate.edu.