FAYETTE — 4-H provides youth the opportunity to reach their full potential by working and learning in partnership with caring adults. 4-H volunteers are one of the essential elements of ISU Extension’s youth-serving organization.
Iowa State University Extension’s 4-H volunteers from Fayette County are invited to “Planning for Success of 4-H Youth” training to be held Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Fayette Opera House, 301 South Main, Fayette. This training will help volunteers engage in learning strategies to effectively manage groups and develop a stronger understanding of the importance of planning ahead and being prepared to help in creating a productive and effective group experience.
Volunteers will have the opportunity to apply positive youth development framework to create vibrant youth learning environments. In addition, leaders will share resources that can be used with 4-H youth throughout the year.
This experience is part of Iowa State University Extension’s 4-H Youth Development training for volunteers in Fayette County.
Statewide training prepares 4-H volunteers who work with young people in non-formal educational settings to be more effective in promoting positive youth development through the
4-H experience. Effective volunteers provide the experiences and positive relationships that enable 4-H youth to become productive citizens, outstanding communicators, effective leaders, and successful learners now and in the future.
Participants are encouraged to wear face coverings and will sign in and sanitize upon arrival. Staff asks if you are not feeling well or have any of the CDC symptoms to please not attend.
County Youth Coordinator, Michele Kelly shares, “Registration is not required, but if you would like to, please do so by noon on Nov. 10, by calling the Fayette County Extension Office at 563-425-3331. This evening is also a way to get acquainted with Angie Sperfslage, Youth Program Specialist, who has recently started serving Buchanan, Clayton and Fayette counties.”