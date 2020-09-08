OELWEIN — The Friends of MercyOne Lovelights Committee met socially distanced at Mercy Park on Sept. 4. There will be a Lovelights Project in 2020. Modifications will be made to accommodate the safeguards and protocols for COVID-19.
At this time, it has been determined there will be a star banner in the hospital and the names of those honored will be listed in the Oelwein Daily Register. There will be an outdoor lighting ceremony with masks and social distancing requested. There will be no indoor ceremony this year. More details will be shared as decisions are made.
The committee members present were introduced to MercyOne Oelwein Site Administrator Jill Groth. She answered questions the committee members had. She explained how the Clinic and Urgent Care safely share the same entrance. Jill is committed to helping with Lovelights and other Friends projects in any way she can.
Friends of MercyOne board members will continue to help at the Life Serve blood drives by assisting with refreshments. Barb Sanders is spearheading this endeavor. The next drive is Thursday, Sept. 17.
Friends of MercyOne is meeting virtually and minutes of the Sept. 12 meeting will be published following the meeting.