Preserve summer bounty with Preserve the Taste of Summer virtual courses

AMES – Spring is coming, and many families are planning their gardens. Preserving your garden’s summer bounty is a great way to enjoy your home-grown produce year round – as long as you don’t serve food borne illness, like botulism, with your home preserved foods, say nutrition and wellness specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“Home food preservation is not difficult, but it does require following specific directions exactly,” said Jill Weber nutrition and wellness specialist. “Ignoring recommended procedures can result in home canned products that will make you, your family and friends very ill.”
To help Iowans safely preserve foods, ISU Extension and Outreach is hosting several virtual Preserve the Taste of Summer (PTTS) courses starting on Feb. 16 and continuing to June 2. The PTTS 101 course is a general overview that highlights the key information Iowans need to know to get started preserving food at home.
The PTTS Jam Making Basics and PTTS Salsa Making Basics will provide in-depth information on safely preserving jams, jellies and salsas respectively. Each PTTS course is 1-hour and free to registrants.
PTTS classes will be hosted numerous dates and times between February and June. To register, go to https://extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/preserve-taste-summer
The scheduled dates and times are:
PTTS 101:
Tuesday, Feb. 16, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 25, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 15, 10-11 a.m. and 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18, 10-11 a.m. and 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
PTTS: Jam Making Basics
Thursday, April 29, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 20, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
PTTS: Salsa Making Basics
Tuesday, May 4, 6:30 – 7:30 pm
Wednesday, June 2, 6:30 – 7:30 pm
For more information, contact nutrition and wellness program specialist Jill Weber, jrweber@iastate.edu, Black Hawk County, 319-234-6811.