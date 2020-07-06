FAYETTE — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fayette County is offering Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) trainings in their office located at 218 South Main Street in Fayette.
Due to COVID 19 distancing regulations, applicators must preregister. No walks will be accepted. The registration fee is $20 and may be paid the day of the training. The course will fulfill 2019-2020 applicator recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators.
Remaining training dates will be July 30, Aug. 6, Aug. 27, Sept. 3 and Sept. 24. The two-hour long training times will be 8:30-10:30 a.m. or 1-3 p.m.
To obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the Fayette County Extension Office at 563-425-3331.