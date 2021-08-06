Programs at the Wilder Memorial Museum

The Franklin Hotel Program at the museum provided by Kris and Doug Schmidt, Saturday, July 31, was very well attended and enjoyed.
Doug gave early background on the hotel when it was known as the Blake House and how it included a barber shop and several other businesses over time, including the Laundromat operated by Leo Gallagher. The Strawberry Point Press Journal was at home in the hotel basement for a while, too.
Doug and Kris described removing many layers of wallpaper and the work that they did to prepare for being on the National Register of Historic places. They shared personal stories and answered questions from the audience.
“Lily”, the ghost, was discussed along with visits to the hotel by paranormal investigators. Many memories were shared about the hotel from audience members.
Programs continue at the museum. Jonathan Banse presented, “Pandemic Then and Now: How the Spanish Flu affected Clayton County” program Aug. 7,
Betty Dittmer will present “The Story of Dittmer Hill,” 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
Jan Esch will bring the “Kleinlein Hollow, Mill & Mystery” to the museum, Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.
Nolan Knight will tell of the “Iowa Jaycees 1964 Bicycle Race” that he took part in on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m.
Ed Gibbs will relate “Strawberry Point Community History,” (about more than just the cemetery), Sunday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m.