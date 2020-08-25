AMES — Families are understandably feeling overwhelmed with childcare decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Childcare programs have closed, re-opened and then closed again. Parents of school-agers are struggling to find childcare that can accommodate school plans for alternate days and staggered arrival and departure.
“It’s like learning to juggle on a rollercoaster,” said Lesia Oesterreich, family life state specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
ISU Extension and Outreach has developed the COVID-19 Child Care Considerations publication series to help families sort through decisions during these trying times, Oesterreich explained.
• Exploring Child Care Options in a Pandemic discusses the pros and cons of different options and gives tips on finding and paying for childcare.
• Child Care in Your Home offers helpful guidance for hiring someone to provide full or part-time care for your children.
• The Transportation Scramble helps parents make good decisions about shared transportation to and from school.
“I encourage families to carefully weigh their concerns for safety, explore options, decide what will work best for them and have a plan B. While there is no one best solution, there are some workable options to help families get through this challenging time,” Oesterreich said.
All three publications are available for free download from the Extension Store at https://store.extension.iastate.edu/product/15960. You also can search for HS 160 or COVID on the Extension Store website, https://store.extension.iastate.edu.