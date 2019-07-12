Quilt of Valor presentation made at Tuesday Maynard legion/auxiliary meeting

The Maynard Lundbye-Carpenter American Legion and Auxiliary 245 met in a joint meeting on July 9. Both groups gathered together see Ron Rechkemmer receive a Quilt of Valor. The presentation was made by Darlene Buchheit Auxiliary president and the main quilter for the Quilt of Valor project of Auxiliary Unit 245.
Ron served in the army from 1970 to 1972. He was stationed in Germany and worked with nuclear weapons.
Following the presentation President Buchheit called the Auxiliary business meeting to order. Nine members answered roll call. Diane Brownell gave the secretary’s report. Darice Donat gave the treasurer’s report; both reports were approved as read.
Old Business:
Quilts of Valor were presented this month by Auxiliary members Charlotte Glew, Marge Warnke and president Buchheit to veterans Les Cushion, Leo Steffen, Paul Patridge, Jerry Cole and Ab Bunn.
New Business:
Darlene mentioned the group will continue to honor the vets by posting a picture and written story of the veteran’s service in the town library. Efforts will be made to contact the vets and collect their stories by the 100th anniversary of the American Legion.
Discussion of potential new members to call on for the upcoming membership drive was held. Next the group discussed a date and the menu of the fall luncheon.
President Buchheit announced Rosita Hepperle will speak at the Tuesday, Aug. 13, meeting of her Girls State experience.
The meeting adjourned following the closing prayer. Janet Dugan served lunch.
Poppy sales were discussed at the June 11 meeting. Sales went well this year. Containers were placed at Casey’s, the Library, the bank, and West Central School, and at the Memorial Day services. The group will be sending a donation to the veteran that made the poppy order. The group then discussed the possibility of working with the school next year to provide a program about the history and significance of the poppy to the students prior to the poster contest due date.
President Buchheit reported numerous thank you notes and comments she has been receiving since the presentation of the Quilts of Valor to our veterans at the county meeting May 28. She in turn thanked the group, Dee Brandt, and her family for the help in making this project become a reality. In addition to those quilts given on May 28, recently seven more quilts were presented to veterans in their homes. Darlene, Charlotte Glew, and Marge Warnke presented those quilts to Gene Sieck, Doris Sieck, Ab Bunn, LeRoy Rummel, Bob Suckow, Jim Grimm, and Bill Rhodes.
Pat Albrecht served lunch after the June meeting.