We are “Breakin’ Out of Lockdown” and making it the theme for Arlington Days 2021, July 9-11.
The annual Quilt Show will be Saturday, July 10, at the fire station. The display of quilts will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and bed turning programs will take place at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
For the quilt show display, the Arlington Days Quilt Committee is seeking quilts made while in lockdown. To share your lockdown project and its story, please contact Joyce Knickerbocker at 563-920-4695, Jan Breitsprecher at 563-920-2062, or Debbie Watson at 563-380-9283, preferably by June 30.