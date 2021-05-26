Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Arlington Days Quilt Show

This is one of the quilts Debbie Watson of Arlington has been working on during the pandemic lockdown. It features all the things loved about rural life in Iowa. Displaying the quilt top from left are Debbie Watson, Joyce Knickerbocker, Jan Breitsprecher, and Gail Moorman Behrens.

We are “Breakin’ Out of Lockdown” and making it the theme for Arlington Days 2021, July 9-11.

The annual Quilt Show will be Saturday, July 10, at the fire station. The display of quilts will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and bed turning programs will take place at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

For the quilt show display, the Arlington Days Quilt Committee is seeking quilts made while in lockdown. To share your lockdown project and its story, please contact Joyce Knickerbocker at 563-920-4695, Jan Breitsprecher at 563-920-2062, or Debbie Watson at 563-380-9283, preferably by June 30.

