Klaudeen Hansen returns to Oelwein Oct. 4 and 5 with three new quilt classes. This visit marks her 17th year of quilt classes in Oelwein.
This year’s classes will be held at the VFW Hall, 118 N. Frederick. Attendees always learn something new from her classes, whether it is a new technique or shortcut to make quilting more fun. For more information call Carol at 319-283-3300 and leave your name so she can return your call.
Klaudeen Hansen is the originator and chairman of the American Quilter’s Society Annual Quilt Contest. She has researched and taught quilting for University Extension, vocational schools, guilds, shops, as well as many international and national seminars. She is a NQA Certified Judge, editor for QUILT ART calendar series, and TV personality (Sewing with Nancy). She is listed in Who’s Who in American Quilting.