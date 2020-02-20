Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Ukrainian Easter Eggs

Ukrainian Easter Egg decorating will instruct students on how to create beautiful Easter eggs for their holiday table.

 Courtesy photo

This wax resist method is used to create intricate and beautiful decorated eggs and derives its name from a Ukrainian verb meaning ‘to write.’

This personal interest class will introduce students to a fascinating art form and take home a conversation piece for your Easter table.

You’ll be using a decorating tool called a kistka, dye and bees wax, along with some imagination and creativity. A $16 fee for the supplies and a tool to take home is due to the instructor at class.

The class will be held Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 19 at the RAMS Oelwein Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The cost is $15 plus the supply fee of $16 due the night of class. Jean Reckhemmer is the instructor.

Registration deadline is Tuesday, March 10.

Tags