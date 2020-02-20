This wax resist method is used to create intricate and beautiful decorated eggs and derives its name from a Ukrainian verb meaning ‘to write.’
This personal interest class will introduce students to a fascinating art form and take home a conversation piece for your Easter table.
You’ll be using a decorating tool called a kistka, dye and bees wax, along with some imagination and creativity. A $16 fee for the supplies and a tool to take home is due to the instructor at class.
The class will be held Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 19 at the RAMS Oelwein Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The cost is $15 plus the supply fee of $16 due the night of class. Jean Reckhemmer is the instructor.
Registration deadline is Tuesday, March 10.