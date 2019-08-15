RANDALIA — The congregation of the Randalia United Methodist Church is celebrating the 125th year of their church building and their 98th annual homecoming. Past members and friends are invited to attend the special Sunday service on Aug. 25.
Pastor Julie Ahrens will conduct the service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Steve Pohlman, who served at Randalia from 1965-1969, will share the message. Special music will be shared during the service.
Friends are also invited to sing in the choir and practice will be held during the coffee hour.
Coffee will be served at 10 a.m. and worship begins at 11. A potluck will follow the morning worship. A short program will be shared in the afternoon.
Plans for a church in Randalia began in earnest late in 1892, with the Ladies Aid Society the driving force for fundraising money. Some of the early members of the society were Mrs. E. Matthews, Mrs. A.F. Randall, Mrs. Louisa Giles, Mrs. G. W. Mahon, Mrs. W. Whiteford, Mrs. J. Liscomb, Mrs. M. E. Smith, Mrs. A. Parrot, Mrs. Ida Austin, Miss Jennie Smith, Miss Belle Randall, Mrs. A. Donnan, Mrs. Blatt, Mrs. Tiffany and Mrs. Thompson.
The society membership fee was 25 cents and 10 cents a month. At a fair that was held, the Ladies Society earned $75 to go toward the building fund and a committee was set up to canvass for pledges.
By Aug. 14, the excavation for the basement began, with 71 loads of stone hauled in for the foundation. The church was completed by Dec. 8, 1894.
The Rev. E.J. Lockwood, a minister from Postville, dedicated the new church Dec. 9. The Rev. Perkins Slocum, a 24-year-old college student, was the first minister to serve the Methodist Episcopal Church.
Twenty-eight years later, the Randalia church saw its first major change when in September 1922, the Fairview Methodist Church was moved to Randalia. The church had been located about six miles southwest of Randalia. The two churches were joined. The Fairview Church is the sanctuary and the original church is the social room and kitchen.
Many fundraising activities have helped support the church missions throughout the years. From 1929 to 1942 church members had a food stand at the Fayette County Fair. In the 1930’s the Society made meals for the school children and charged 10 cents a meal.
During The Great Depression, the church presented plays for entertainment. Pies have been baked and sold by the Ladies Society throughout the years at Randalia.
In 1948, a new parsonage was built on the southeast corner of town, which is now the parish parsonage for Randalia.
The Randalia United Methodist Church has played an interesting and important part of the community for the past 125 years.