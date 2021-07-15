AMES — Raquel Rosburg of Arlington attended Iowa State University College of Human Sciences OnCyte Orientation on the Ames campus. OnCyte Orientation complements the extensive online orientation many incoming students completed in the spring.
Rosburg, who has opted to major in Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, joined other students and their families to become more familiar with the campus, learn tips for making the most of college, and sign up for classes.
Students in the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences prepare to work in fields that impact the health, well-being, and education of individuals throughout the lifespan to advance families, schools, and communities. Scholars and practitioners in these fields work together to expand human potential and improve people’s lives.