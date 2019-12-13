Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Rausches welcome baby girl

Elliana Rae Rausch

Ryan and Alexis Rausch and big sister Madilynn Roseanne welcomed their second daughter to the family in October. Elliana “Elli” Rae Rausch was born at 2:28 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She weighed 7 lb. 6.2 oz and was 21 inches long at birth.

Paternal grandparents are Al and Kathy Rausch and great grandparents Robert and Marlene Kudrna. Maternal grandparents are Lori Ross, Chris and Della Larsen, and great grandparents Deborah Dean, Art Osterholt and Nita Larsen.

Elli is already loved and cherished by so many!

