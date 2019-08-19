MAYNARD — Fourteen members of the West Central Senior Citizens met Aug. 13 at the Maynard Community Hall. President Steve Kaune led the Pledge of Allegiance and minutes from the last meeting were read and approved.
During the social afternoon, Ray Wehling and Beverly Smith garnered the top scores playing 500. Kathryn and Lowell Cannell were the hosts.
Next week’s host on Tuesday, Aug. 20, will be Diane Kerns. The West Central Senior Citizens meet each Tuesday, April through early December to socialize and play cards. Any senior citizen who enjoys playing 500 is welcome to join in the fun.