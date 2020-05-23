OELWEIN – Kathie Gayther, LifeServe Blood Center territory representative is thankful there are people willing to be blood donors, even during these uncertain times. Blood drives across the area have seen a downturn in attendance in recent months and, in some cases, drives were canceled altogether, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Gayther notes that the May 21 blood drive in Oelwein was indeed uplifting.
“It was wonderful to be back in the Oelwein Community yesterday! We are so thankful for your willingness to allow us to resume blood drives at the Community Plaza. Yesterday (Thursday) was a successful day! “ said Gayther.
The LifeServe Blood Center blood drive set a goal to collet 29 units for its May 21 event. Of the 39 registered donors, 37 were determined eligible, and three of those were new donors. There were 43 units collected, or 14 above the goal.
“That adds up to 129 lives that can be helped through these blood donations. Great job Oelwein community!” Gayther said.
“We will be back on June 4,” she added.
The LifeServe community blood drive on Thursday, June 4, will be held at the Oelwein Community Plaza from noon to 5 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made by texting: LIFESERVE to 999-777; call: 800-287-4903; or online at: lifeservebloodcenter.org. The blood drive is sponsored by Friends of MercyOne-Oelwein.