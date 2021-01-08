The Fairbank Public Library has received several recent memorials as friends and family members remember loved ones with gifts of reading material for the local library. Following is the list of the most recent memorials.
In Memory of Dale Waligorski – “Wrecking Ball” and “Pete the Cat Secret Agent” from Northeast Security Bank; “NYPD Red 6” from Gary Fink
In Memory of Wilma Haberkamp – “Awesome Friendly Adventure” from Northeast Security Bank, “The Chicken who Couldn’t,” “Happy Habbits,” “Patches,” “The Last Days of John Lennon,” and “Treasures of World History” from David and Gail Judisch; “Do I have to Wear a Coat?” and “Sam the Stolen Puppy” from Bill and Diane Brownell; “Forever by your Side” from Jerry and Carolyn Bayness; “Memories in the Drift” from Randy and Jodi Woods Family
In Memory of John Schaefer – “The Dirty South” from Gary Fink
In Memory of Jerry Kaufman – “Growing Strong” from Tim and Roxanne Erhardt; “Harry Potter and Beyond” from Randy and Jodi Woods Family
In Memory of Becky VanDaele – “Love in Every Stitch” from Visions Salon; “The Little Book of Life Skills” from Pat and Julie Lansing Family; “The Life of a Little Cardboard Box” from Randy and Jodi Woods Family
In Memory of Dale and Alice Bayness – “Animal Numbers” from Beth Bayness Dixon
In Memory of Donald and Maureen Schmidtke – “Don’t Feed The Bear” from Beth Bayness Dixon