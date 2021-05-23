The Fairbank Public Library has recently received a number of memorials from friends and families of loved ones. New memorials include the following:
In memory of Rosalie Brase — “Dark Sky” from Rob and Sharon Maricle
In Memory of Max McGrane — “Who is Maud” from Fairbank Community Club; “21st Birthday” from Gary Fink; “A Piece of the Moon” from Dean and Deb Brase
In Memory of James Kaufman — “Are We Here Yet” from Fairbank Community Club
In Memory of Don Draker — “Baseball” from Fairbank Community Club
In Memory of Joanne Kaufman — “The Better Brain” from Dean and Deb Brase
In Memory of John Risse — “Hardy Boys Adventures Mystery Heist” from Dean and Deb Brase
In Memory of Jerome Kaufman — “Calder Brand” from Dean and Deb Brase
In Memory of Joann Bantz — “Surviving Savannah” from Dean and Deb Brase