Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Fairbank Public Library has recently received a number of memorials from friends and families of loved ones. New memorials include the following:

In memory of Rosalie Brase — “Dark Sky” from Rob and Sharon Maricle

In Memory of Max McGrane — “Who is Maud” from Fairbank Community Club; “21st Birthday” from Gary Fink; “A Piece of the Moon” from Dean and Deb Brase

In Memory of James Kaufman — “Are We Here Yet” from Fairbank Community Club

In Memory of Don Draker — “Baseball” from Fairbank Community Club

In Memory of Joanne Kaufman — “The Better Brain” from Dean and Deb Brase

In Memory of John Risse — “Hardy Boys Adventures Mystery Heist” from Dean and Deb Brase

In Memory of Jerome Kaufman — “Calder Brand” from Dean and Deb Brase

In Memory of Joann Bantz — “Surviving Savannah” from Dean and Deb Brase

Trending Food Videos