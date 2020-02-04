Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Fairbank Public Library announces several recent donations in memory of loved ones. New to the shelves at the library are the following:

In memory of Ralph Gipper — “The Escape Room” — Donated by Randy and Jodi Woods, “One Good Deed” — Donated by Ron and Carol Woods, “The Dark Side” — Donated by Anna Mae Wolfgram

In memory of Elsie Russett — “Anything Is Possible” — Donated by NorthEast Security Bank, “The Flight Girls” — Donated by NorthEast Security Bank, “City Of Windows” — Donated by Ed and Donna Sadler

In memory of Jeff Robinson — “The Pioneers” — Donated by NorthEast Security Bank

In memory of Virginia Miculinich — “The Warning” — Donated by Ed and Donna Sadler

In memory of Kevin Fink — “The Bitterroots” — Donated by Gary Fink, “After the Flood” — Donated by Beth Dixon and Angela Berg, “Lethal Agent” — Donated by Gary Fink, “Blue Moon” — Donated by Gary Fink

2019 Wapsie Valley Yearbook- Donated in memory of Ronnie Steggall by Marilyn Steggall

In memory of Ronnie Steggall — “Sentenced To Life” — Donated by Marilyn Steggall

In memory of Howard Durham — “Childs Play” — Donated by Dean and Deb Brase, “Live in Grace” — Donated by Dean and Deb Brase, “Neon Pray” — Donated by Gary Fink

In memory of Al Cushion — “The Guardians” — Donated by Randy and Jodi Woods, “Dinosaur Farm” — Donated by Amos and Angela Berg, “The Night BaaaFore Christmas” — Donated by Jerry and Carolyn Bayness

In memory of Greg Fuller — “Won’t Back Down” — Donated by Randy and Jodi Woods, “Mr. Spalding” — Donated by Rick and Cindy Woods

In memory of Diane Wenger — “Finding Home Again” — Donated by Jerry and Carolyn Bayness, “Home Front Girls” — Donated by Bill and Beth Dixon, Bryan and Jenny Bayness. “A Book of Bones” — Donated by Randy and Jodi Woods, “Badger’s Perfect Garden” — Donated by Ron and Carol Woods, “Coming Home for Christmas” — Donated by Juliann Woods, “So Big” — Donated by Pat and Julie Lansing, “I Love You All Through the Year” — Donated by Visions Salon, “Finding Faith” — Donated by Tim and Roxanne Erhardt, “Christmas Boutique” — Donated by Rich and Ruth Wenger, “Unstoppable Me” — Donated by Rich and Ruth Wenger, “A Distance” — Donated by Mary Lou Weepie, “When Christmas Comes” — Donated by Dwayne and Laura Ott, “Felix Eats Up” — Donated by Rick and Cindy Woods, “Amish Front Porch Stories” — Donated by Mike and Sandy Tagtow

In memory of Dorothy Richards — “The Forgiveness Fix” — Donated by Randy and Jodi Woods, “The Case of Windy Lake” — Donated by Dorothy Wenger, “The Bucket List” — Donated by Mike and Sandy Tagtow, “What We Will Become” — Donated by Rick and Cindy Woods, “The Bake Shop” — Donated by Dorothy Duffy and Donna Higgins

In memory of Evelyn Reiter-Pfiffner — “Moral Compass” — Donated by Randy and Jodi Woods, “Day the Crayon Came Home” — Donated by Rick and Cindy Woods, “The Dog I Loved” — Donated by Jerry and Carolyn Bayness, “Through Rushing Water” — Donated by John and Sharon Woods, “Memories of Glass” — Donated by Ron and Carol Woods, “Honey” — Donated by Tim and Roxanne Erhardt, “When You See Me” — Donated by Gary Fink

In memory of Dale and Alice Bayness — “Snowmen Live Forever” — Donated by Grace, Emory and Dixon

In memory of Donald and Maureen Schmidtke — “Around the Table That Grandad Built” — Donated by Grace, Emory and Dixon

