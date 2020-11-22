The Fairbank Public Library has recently received a number of book and monetary donations as memorials to loved ones and friends.
In memory of Mary Bellis
“All Manner of Things” from Ron and Mary Jans; “Casting into The Light” and “One More Song To Sing” from Elaine Ernst
In memory of Donald Martins
“One Little Lie” from Larry and Laura LaMasters; “Texas Outlaw” from Gary Fink’
In memory of Dave Owens
“For Love and Country” from Bryan and Madonna Welsh; “Hush” from Gary Fink; “Choppy Waters” from Larry and Laura LaMasters
In memory of Margaret Owens
“Darling Rose Gold” from Bryan and Madonna Welsh
In memory of Kevin Fink
“Blindside” and “The Sentinel” by Gary Fink
In memory of Russell Cummings
“Book All About Oran” from David Cummings
In memory of Lavern Wachal
“City of Gold” and “The Medallion” from NSB
In memory of Angeline VanDaele
“Amish Front Porch Stories” from Mike Tagtow Family and Garry Damon Family; “The World Needs More Purple People” from Duane and Laura Heiliman Ott
In memory of Colleen Matthias
“Live in Love” from Madonna Welsh; “A Love Once Dreamed” from Gary Fink; “Playing Nice” from Mike and Sandy Tagtow and Family; “How to Catch a Unicorn” from Pat and Julie Lansing Family; “How to Catch a Dinosaur” from Kathy Volker Family’ “The Pigeon HAS to Go To School!” from Paula Schares; “The Key To Everything” from Randy and Jodi Woods Family; “Where Dandelions Bloom” from Visions Salon;
In memory of Denise Phillips
“How to Catch a Mermaid” and “What Mamma Left Behind” from Kay and Bob Frame
In memory of Pat Miller
“Beckett Baseball Guide 2020 from Jim and Kathy Risse; “Strike Zone” from Jerry and Carolyn Bayness; “Storm Dog” from Russell and Debra Myers; “Lonely Planets” from Randy and Jodi Woods Family; “Higher Steeper Faster” from Fairbank Community Club; “Click Clack Surprise” from Chris and Leah Woods; “Bear IS Awake” from Collin Woods; “You Made Me A Dad” from Denny and Julie O’Hara; “Froggy For President” from Grady O’Hara; “Zeus, Dog of Chaos” from Ron and Carol Woods Family; “Can I Be Your Dog?” from Deborah and Glen Snyder; “Dr. Coo and The Pigeon Protest” from Dorthy Wenger
In memory of Melanie Menuey
“Miss Cecily’s Recipes for Exceptional Ladies” from Randy and Jodi Woods Family; “Mama’s Working Shoes” from Pat and Julie Lansing Family; “Crocodiles Need Kisses Too” from Visions Salon; “The Story Society” from Paula Schares; “Vying for The Viscount” from Nicole Reiher; “An Ivy Hill Christmas” from Bill and Beth Dixon; “Chance of a Lifetime” from Russell and Debra Myers; “Whispering Rock” by Jim and Kathy Risse;
In memory of Jim Johnson
“The Coast to Coast Murders” from Gary Fink; “Mama Lion Wins the Race” and “Boats Will Float” from Jackie Burnett
In memory of Henry Mast
“The Quick & Easy Home DIY Manual” from Northeast Security Bank
In memory of Maxine VanDaele
“Christmas At The Hummingbird House” from Dorthy Wenger
In memory of Shirley Burco
“Rufus Goes to School” and “A New School For Charlie” from Jackie Burnett
In memory of Laura Rebecca VanDaele
“Three Women Disappear,” “Dog Diaries: Curse of the Mystery Mutt” and “Becoming a Good Creature” from Karen Coffin
In memory of Wanda Kaufman
“Kid in the Kitchen” from Gary Fink
Monetary donations from Jane Albrecht-Lee, Debra and Dean Brase, Dianne and Steve Morstad
Book donations from Joe and Jeanne Miller:
“Firewatching” by Russ Thomas, “The Daylight Marriage” by Heidi Pitlor, “Lost Autumn” by Mary-Rose MacColl, “The Lighthouse Road” by Peter Geye, “Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiseli, “The One I Left Behind” by Jennifer McMahon, “Can You Keep a Secret” by Sophie Kinsella, “Super Host” by Kate Russo, “You Deserve Each Other” by Sarah Hogle, “The Mountains Sing” by Nguyen Phan Que Mai, “The Deep” by Alma Katsu, “Passage West” by Rishi Reddi, “The Middle Finer Project” by Ash Ambirge, “The Whisper Man” by Alex North, “The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna” by Juliet Grames, “The Adults” by Caroline Hulse, “Courting Mr. Lincoln” by Louis Bayard, “The Truants” by Kate Weinberg, “The Distance Home” by Paula Saunders