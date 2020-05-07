WEST UNION – The West Union Area Iowa Retired School Personnel Association is pleased to announce the Dr. Louise P. Herring Scholarships to the four Fayette County high school senior recipients for 2020.
The selected students are, Kylee Anfinson of Starmont, daughter of Jeff and Sheryl Anfinson of Arlington; Henry Hamlett of Starmont, son of Mark and Jennifer Hamlett of Aurora; Weller Clark of North Fayette Valley, son of Bill and Jill Clark of West Union; Cassandra Moss of North Fayette Valley, daughter of Craig and Pam Moss of West Union.
Dr. Louise P. Herring was a professor of English at Upper Iowa University. She previously had worked for Scott-Foresman publishing as an editor for the historic “Dick and Jane” series of elementary level reading books.
The West Union Area Iowa Retired School Personnel Association administers the Dr. Herring scholarship fund of their former member.
Selections are made during the spring of each year. Students must apply prior to the March 1 deadline, live in Fayette County, and attend a public school.
Each senior is presented a certificate for $500 as part of his or her high school Awards Program with the scholarship payable to their chosen educational institution.