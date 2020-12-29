Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Oelwein Community Plaza on Friday, Jan. 22, 1-5:30 p.m.

Appointments are preferred. For an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Prospective donors should bring a photo ID, your blood donor card or two other forms of identification. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Persons can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.

