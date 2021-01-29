The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.
Make your appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming area blood drives Feb. 1-15 can be found in the following communities.
A blood drive will be held in Arlington Wednesday, Feb. 3, 1-6 p.m. at the Community Event Center, 853 Main St.
A Red Cross blood drive will be held in Winthrop on Wednesday, Feb. 10, noon to 4 p.m. at Church of Christ United, 534 W. Madison.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.