DECORAH — Tanner Reising of Oelwein, participated in commencement for the Luther College class of 2020 during a unique virtual commencement ceremony on May 24.
Reising received a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting.
A total of 417 graduates watched from their homes with loved ones as they were honored and celebrated during the virtual ceremony. Of that number, 141 graduates received Latin honors and 80 were first-generation college students.
Due to public health concerns created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and state and national social distancing recommendations, the decision was made to postpone in-person Spring 2020 Commencement.