The Oelwein Senior Dining Center (mealsite), located in the Community Plaza, 25 West Charles St., is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seniors gather for coffee and conversation in the morning and a hot lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Bingo is played after lunch until closing at 1.
Reservations for lunch must be made the previous opened day for the mealsite. For example, if a person wishes to have lunch on Friday, the reservation must be made Wednesday morning by 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday meals must be called in Monday morning and Monday meals must be called in Friday morning.
Reservations can only be made on the days that the mealsite is open. Persons can also reserve meals for the week (three days) or longer, if they wish. The phone number to call for meal reservations is 319-283-5180. Please note that this is the telephone at the mealsite, not a private residence, as was previously listed.
All area residents age 60 and older are welcome and encouraged to come for the camaraderie, fun and hot meal.