Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MONMOUTH, Illinois — Holly Reyner of Independence has made the Dean’s List at Monmouth College for the spring semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must take at least three academic credits and have a GPA of at 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Reyner is the child of Mark F. and Naomi I. Reyner of Independence.

Tags

Trending Food Videos