MONMOUTH, Illinois — Holly Reyner of Independence has made the Dean’s List at Monmouth College for the spring semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must take at least three academic credits and have a GPA of at 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Reyner is the child of Mark F. and Naomi I. Reyner of Independence.
Reyner makes Dean's List at Monmouth College
