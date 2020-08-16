Rhoades recognized for 50-year members in American Legion

MAYNARD — Joe William "Bill" Rhoades was recently recognized for his 50 years of continued membership to the American Legion Post 245 in Maynard.
Bill graduated from West Central High School with the class of 1965 and after attending Upper Iowa University for a year Bill was drafted into the army in 1967. After Bill was sworn in he headed to Fort Campbell Kentucky for his basic, advanced infantry, jump school, and commissioned officers training. Bill does admit that being a delegate to Boys State earlier did prepare him to adjust to the military life that he was experiencing.
After completing his training Bill served with the 1st Infantry Division in Viet Nam. In the spring of 1968 Bill acquired a severe case of malaria that sent him back to the states for medical treatment. After spending over two months in the hospital at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, Bill spent the remainder of his military career at Fort Lewis Washington as a Sergeant E-5.
After being discharged from the army Bill worked for Waterloo Concert Company for four years building silos. Later with the help from his parents, Bill started and continued
to farm for over 40 years. Besides being a member of the American Legion for 50 years Bill continues to be a member of the pork producers and also the corn and soybean growers.
Bill and his late wife Jan are the parents of six children, 11 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
The American Legion Post 245 wishes to congratulate and thank Bill for his 50 years of continued membership.