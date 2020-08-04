Rock Island Band Concert

The little breeze that fluttered the leaves was hot and damp. It smelled of summer dust and Sweet William. In preparing to have a concert, a crowd slowly grew and moved toward the music as the band began with a stirring rendition of “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Some chose to sit on the plank seats surrounding the little building. Others brought big old blankets and staked out the family’s favorite listening spot. Brown paper bags of home-popped corn were opened and passed around.
Not many cars were parked there; most of the people walked. They were milling around, greeting each other, happy to see familiar faces and enjoy the fellowship.
The band played “El Capitan”. The director, noted for his performance, swung his arms accenting the rise and fall of the music that dazzled the crowd. Words of praise were whispered about, warmly expressing their pleasure.
Men, wearing their “new blue suits”, (blue bib overalls and a whilte dress shirt), stood near the curbs looking on. The air was permeated with the smell of big cigars and hand rolled cigarettes. The men talked easily to each other about the weather, the crops and their various activities.
The weathered park benches were taken up by old ladies in cool cotton prints and summer hats. They called out humorous greetings. “Well!” shouted one lady to an old friend she hadn’t seen for a while, “Is your windmill still turnin’?” They analyzed the town scandals from behind their hands, told the detail of their latest sickness and fanned their cardboard fans provided by the local funeral parlor. When the band struck up “After the Ball”, their feet, remembering former dancing days, tapped out the rhythm of the old waltz.
Sweet little mothers in their “summery best” bought from the “Monkey Ward” catalog, or the Penney Store would laugh when they saw another in the same dress, perhaps in a different color. They carried drooling, wide-eyed babies glued to their hips. Calling in their “mamma bird” voices, they instructed their older children to “Behave, now!”
“Stop running!”
“Sit down a while!”
Children playing games in the open spaces paid no attention. They started to look sweaty and disheveled but they kept on running. The broom grass tickled their legs as they chased glowing lightening bugs to wear as rings on their finger. Littler ones played near their mammas, jumping up and down the bandstand steps while the band played, “In the Good Old Summertime.”
Handsome young dads with strong arms lifted their youngsters to be carried on their broad shoulders with ease. They looked down delightedly. This is what it felt like to be grown up.
Pretty teen-age girls sat on the blankets, their colorful skirts arranged in a swirl around them. They looked like Hollywood ladies. Now and then they would smile flirtatiously at the mischievous boys who seemed not to notice.
Lonesome railroad tramps leaned against the shade trees watching the stars come out. They felt a little less lonely with the families nearby.
Dusk fell and blankets were folded up to be carried. Tired and thirsty children staggered beside their parents. Couples formed automatically, holding hands The moon peeped out and lit the way for those who were leaving.
It all happened eighty–plus years ago at Rock Island Park in Oelwein. It became a memory of a summer night; and the band played on.